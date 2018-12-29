Marjorie Willer, Age 88

Marjorie Willer of Akron, Iowa, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Memorial Service was Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Adaville United Methodist Church, rural Merrill, Iowa. Reverend Merrill Muller officiated. Burial followed in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Merrill. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Marjorie’s name to the Adaville United Methodist Church and/or the Akron Care Center.

Marjorie Myrtle Herman was born on February 8, 1930 in rural Merrill, Iowa, the daughter of Harvey and Mabel (Gabel) Herman. She attended country school until high school. She went to high school in Le Mars and graduated from Le Mars Central High School in 1947. She attended college in Sioux City and graduated from Sioux City School of Cosmetology. She began working in beauty shops in Rock Rapids and Le Mars.

She was united in marriage to Virgil Willer on December 1, 1953 at Adaville United Methodist Church. They were blessed with four sons: Grayling, Monty, Lonny, and Tierney.

Marjorie and Virgil lived and farmed for 40 years on the same homestead in Westfield Township. After retiring, they moved to Akron. Marjorie worked as a beautician at the Akron Care Center for 20 years.

She was a lifelong member of Adaville United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, Bible school, and was active in the United Methodist Church Women group for many years.

Marjorie will be remembered by her husband of over 65 years, Virgil of Akron; two sons: Grayling (Janet) Willer of Akron and Lonny Willer (significant other, Robin Plooster) of Le Mars; her grandchildren: Austin (Emily) Willer of Akron and their daughter, Hallie, Chet Willer of Akron, and Jordan Willer of Le Mars; 3 sisters: Deloris Bohlken of Le Mars, Gladys Mroczkowski of Le Mars, and Shirley Baker of Wagner, SD; two brothers: Milford (Sharon) Herman of Le Mars and Don (Gloria) Herman of Urbandale, IA; a brother in law: Stan (Carol) Willer of Le Mars; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Mabel Herman; two sons: Monty Willer and Tierney Willer; her siblings: Eva (Harry) Varenhorst, Milton (Elizabeth) Herman, Gerald Herman, Willard (Stella) Herman, Duane (Nancy) Herman, and Leland Herman in infancy; and brothers in law: Don Bohlken, Bob Mroczkowski, and Verlyn Baker.