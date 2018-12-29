Cecilia Madonna Susanna Moller, Age 90

Cecilia Madonna Susanna Moller, the daughter of Henry and Christina (Morrison) Collmann, was born September 29, 1928, near Le Mars, Iowa. She died December 18, 2018, at the Griswold Care Center in Griswold, Iowa, at the age of 90 years, 2 months, and 19 days. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Plymouth Presbyterian Church, 16119 Hickory Ave., Le Mars. Interment will be at the Riverside Cemetery. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Oakland is in charge of arrangements

Cecilia attended country school and then graduated from Le Mars High School with the class of 1947. She was united in marriage to Gerhard Moller, and to this union, three children were born: Linda, Gary, and Jim. Cecilia helped on the farm while they lived and farmed near Chatsworth, Iowa.

In later years, Cecilia and Gerhard moved into Chatsworth. Cecilia worked as a bookkeeper at Chatsworth Elevator, as a bookkeeper and waitress at a restaurant in Chatsworth, a proof reader and typesetter at the Akron Newspaper, and as a part time cook and server at the Akron Nursing Home. She moved to Huxley, Iowa, in 2010 and then to Council Bluffs, Iowa, before moving to the Griswold Care Center.

Cecilia loved spending time with her grandchildren and making them special pancakes. She played the piano at church, been a Sunday school superintendent, and taught Bible School. Cecilia loved to travel and often said that “she had been all over the world”. She especially enjoyed going on the Santa Fe school trips with the kids.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her husband Gerhard in 1997; her great grandson Mickhaiah; her parents; and a sister in infancy.

She is survived by her children: Linda Johnson and husband Ken of Omaha, Neb., Gary Moller and wife Maria of Harlan, Iowa, and Jim Moller and wife Patti of Grimes, Iowa; her grandchildren: Courtney, Rhiannon (Brian), Ryan (Gigi), Kyle (Renee), Kara, Krista (Mike), Kaun (JaRee), Scott (Alma), Tom (Amy), and Dan(Lisa); twenty-seven great grandchildren; her sister Francis Lake of Holton, Kansas; and her brother Colin Collmann and wife Phyllis of Ireton, Iowa. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.