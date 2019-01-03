Urgent Care opens in Hawarden

Hawarden Regional Healthcare is excited to announce the opening of an Urgent Care Clinic to service our local area. Urgent Care needs don't always happen during normal business hours.

The Urgent Care Clinic at Hawarden Regional Healthcare fills the medical-care niche between the hospital emergency department and the medical provider's office.

“Someone with an injury or illness that needs urgent attention but doesn’t seem to require emergency treatment can walk right into Hawarden Regional Healthcare – no appointment needed,” explained Jayson Pullman, CEO.

Hawarden Regional Healthcare's Urgent Care Clinic is intended for people who need urgent care after the normal business hours of their Primary Care Providers. Urgent Care can involve symptoms such as a fever, flu like symptoms, sore throat, ear aches, cuts or lacerations, strained muscles, and infections of the eye, bladder or sinus.

The Emergency Room care can involve symptoms such as broken bones, traumatic injury, major heart palpitations, serious allergic reactions and heavy bleeding.

Please note that Hawarden Regional Healthcare Urgent Clinic is not intended to replace visiting your primary care provider on a regular basis for chronic or routine care. Your primary care provider should be seen for medication refills, scheduled vaccines, routine checkups and follow up care.

Hawarden Regional Healthcare's Urgent Care Clinic will be located at the main entrance of the hospital. Urgent Care Clinic hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from Noon to 5 p.m.

All insurances will be billed. Co-payments are required at time of service. Cash, Check or Credit Card (debit card) will be accepted.