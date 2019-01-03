Alcester-Hudson Cubs Upcoming Schedule:

Friday, January 4, 2019

4:30 pm Basketball: Girls and Boys JV Games vs. Menno @ Menno High School

5:45 pm Basketball: Girls Varsity Game vs. Menno @ Menno High School followed by Boys Varsity Game

Saturday, January 5, 2019

9:00 am Wrestling: Varsity Invitational TBA vs. Brandon Valley @ Brandon Valley High School

4:00 pm Basketball: Boys JV Game vs. Elkton-Lake Benton @ Elkton followed by Boys Varsity Game

Monday, January 7, 2019

5:00 pm Basketball: Girls and Boys JV Game vs. Viborg Hurley @ Alcester-Hudson High School

6:15 pm Basketball: Girls Varsity Game vs. Viborg Hurley @ Alcester-Hudson High School followed by Boys Varsity Game

Thursday, January 10, 2019

4:30 pm Basketball: Girls and Boys JV Game vs. Akron-Westfield @ Alcester-Hudson High School

6:00 pm Basketball: Girls Varsity Game vs. Akron-Westfield @ Alcester-Hudson High School followed by Boys Varsity Game

Friday, January 11, 2019

FCCLA Region VI meeting (Officers & Adviser) @ Parker

Saturday, January 12, 2019

9:00 am Basketball: Boys JH Tournament vs. TBA @ Alcester-Hudson High School

10:00 am Wrestling: Varsity Invitational TBA vs. Harrisburg @ Harrisburg High School

Monday, January 14, 2019

4:00 pm Basketball: Boys JH Game vs. Parker @ Alcester-Hudson High School

Tuesday, January 15, 2019

4:30 pm Basketball: Boys JH Game vs. Beresford @ Beresford High School