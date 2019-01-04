Sibyl R. Campbell, 98

Sibyl R. Campbell of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at the Akron Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 7, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Akron Care Center or the charity of your choice.

Sibyl Rosemary Agnes was born on April 6, 1920, on a farm just east of Akron, the daughter of James and Amy (Smith) Agnes. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Akron. She graduated from 8th grade at St. Patrick’s Catholic School and graduated from Akron High School in the famous class of 1936.

Sibyl was united in marriage to Donald Campbell in Akron on October 4, 1940. They farmed for three years and they then moved into town. Sibyl did a lot of babysitting and she had a special love for each of the children. She loved to dance and watch movies on TV. She also loved to travel; one of her favorite trips was when she went toScotland and visited Castle Menzies. This castle was where her great grandmother was born, married, and started a family before moving to the United States. Sibyl enjoyed mystery tours, not knowing where she was going from day to day.

In her later years, she made many quilts; taking small pieces of material and hand sewing them into quilts. She gave many to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. She also had a large garden and did lots of canning. Sibyl was always happy when she was helping someone else. She was a life long member and, for many years, an active greeter and Eucharistic Minister at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Sibyl is survived by her son, Marlin (Deborah) Campbell of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren: Teresa "Terri" (Brian) Treiber of Vermillion, SD, Bradley (Jolynn Vlaminck) Dekker of Phoenix, AZ, Lanae "Suzi" (Chad) Kremer of Keystone, SD, Clint (Jennifer) Campbell of Tucson, AZ, and Kirk (Taranie) Campbell of Tucson, AZ: great grandchildren: Jonathan (Dylan Paloucek) Treiber, Madison Treiber, Tyler Dekker, Jordyn Dekker, Conner Dekker, Hannah Kremer, Grace Kremer, Issac Kremer, and Kelynn Campbell; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Sibyl was preceded in death by her parents: James and Amy (Smith) Agnes; husband, Donald Campbell (June 29, 1972); and daughter, Lorene Wruck (October 2, 2015).

