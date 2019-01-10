MS Boys Finish Season Traveling to Hinton and Kingsley-Pierson

By: Shaylee Siebens

The middle school boys traveled to Hinton to play the Blackhawks on Monday, December 17, 2018.

The B-Team won 45-41, with Laytin Koch leading the scoring with 18 points. Kasey Nielsen scored 9 points, Jack Schoenfelder and Carter Wilken each added 7 points, and Jackson Marnach and Michael Brown both scored 2 points.

The A-Team lost 42-33. The leading Westerner scorer was Sawyer Drent with 13 points, followed by Kasey Nielsen with 5 points, Michael Varns with 4 points, Lane Kenny and Jackson Marnach each scored 3, and Carter Wilken added 2 points.

The middle school teams finished up their season on Tuesday, December 18 at Kingsley-Pierson. Statistics for these games were not available.