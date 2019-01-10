Practices Start For MS Girls’ Basketball And MS Wrestling

With the first middle school girls’ basketball game and the first middle school wrestling tournament a little over a week away, practices started last week to prepare the student-athletes for their upcoming competitions.

The girls will be playing 12 games in about 5 weeks, with their first game on Monday, January 14 and their last game on February 19. The wrestlers’ first tournament is at West Sioux on Tuesday, January 15.

The combined schedule is listed below. Individual sport schedules can also be found online by clicking on the “Activities Calendar” tab at the top of the A-W website (www.akron-westfield.com).