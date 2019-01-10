Todd Colt named District Athletic Director of the Year

Akron-Westfield Athletic Director Todd Colt was named 2019 Northwest District High School Athletic Director of the Year by The Iowa Athletic Directors Association (IHSADA). He will be recognized at the annual IHSADA State Covention March 24 at the Coralville Marriott Convention Center.

Other High School Athletic Directors named:

• Steve Watson, Dallas Center – Grimes Central District and also named High School Iowa Athletic Director of the Year.

• Dale Ludwig, Clear Lake – NE District

• Jeff Bevins, Creston – SW District

• Kurt Kreiter, Central DeWitt – SE District

“It is rewarding to know that your dedication and your leadership for the benefit of young student-athletes and coaches in your school district, your conference, and your region have been recognized by your peers. The IHSADA is proud to recognize you as the 2019 NW District High School Athletic Director of the Year,” said David Huff, IHSADA Assistant Historian.

Colt has been Athletic Director at Akron-Westfield for 16 years. He teaches two sections of seventh grade math , two sections of Algebra I, and two sections of Personal Finance as well as coaching girls and boys golf and softball.

Colt and his wife, Tammy, have two grown daughters, Tarah Kooima and Tana Stewart, and two grandsons Bowen and Colter Kooima.