A-W boys win in overtime

It was exciting, it was back-and-forth, and it was a great basketball game to watch as the Akron-Westfield boys defeated Trinity Christian, 75-73, in overtime at home Jan. 4. This brought the boys’ overall record to 4-6 and 3-3 in the conference.

Nick Jacobs was leading scorer with 24 coming from four three-point shots, two field goals, and eight free throws. He also added two rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Reagan Frankl had 15 points from two field goals and 11 free throws; eight rebounds, three assists, five steals, and one block.

Aaron Hartman had 15 points from seven field goals and one free throw; four rebounds.

Leighton Blake had 14 points from four three-point shots and one field goal; two rebounds, one steal, and one block.

Carter Drent had seven points from three field goals and one free throw; 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and three blocks.

Brendan Kroksh had one assist.

AW 8 – 20 – 21 – 16 – 10 (OT) = 75

TC 13 – 12 – 7 – 33 – 8 (OT) = 73