A-W girls demolish Trinity Christian

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team hosted Trinity Christian Jan. 4 and had no problem handling the Tigers, winning 66-33.

The girls’ record is 5-6 overall and 4-2 in conference.

Leading scorer for A-W was Natalie Nielsen with 15 coming from six field goals and three free throws. She also added seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks.

Brooke Koele had 11 points from one three-point shot, three field goals, and two free throws; three rebounds, one assist, and four blocks.

Kassie Vanderlinden had nine points from two three-point shots, one field goal and one free throw; two rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Chloee Colt had nine points from one three-point shot, three field goals; four rebounds, three assists, and seven steals.

Jaden Harris had eight points from two three-point shots and a field goal; two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Elise Knapp had eight points from two field goals and four free throws; two rebounds, and four steals.

Jayla Berg had two points from a field goal; one rebound and one assist.

McKenna Henrich had two points from a field goal; one rebound, one assist, and three steals.

Taryn Wilken had two points from a field goal; one rebound and one assist.

Nevaeh Beyer had four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

AW 11 – 21 – 12 – 22 = 66

TC 4 – 7 – 11 – 11 = 33