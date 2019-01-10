Wrestlers have champion and two runners-up

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team participated in the Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (GT/RA) Invite Jan. 5 and had one champion with John Henrich and two runners-up with Jader Briggs and Taylor Heeren.

Henrich remains undefeated as he went through three wrestlers in the 160 class. In the first round he pinned Adam Heflin of Garner-Hayfield/Ventura and faced Gideon Rollene of Northwood-Kensett in the next match winning by technical fall 16-0. In the championship match he faced unbeaten Spencer Roth of GT/RA by fall in 59 seconds to become champion and scoring 25.5 points for the team.

Briggs wrestled at 106 defeating Carson Torreson of GT/RA by fall and defeated Caleb Miller of Okoboji by fall to advance to the championship match. In the championship match Briggs faced undefeated Clayton McDonough losing by fall to finish as runner-up. He scored 20 points for the team

Heeren wrestled at 220 facing Teddy Behrens of Central Springs in the semifinals winning with a 4-2 decision. In the first place match he faced Cade Steelman of GT/RA losing by 5-3 to finish as runner-up and gaining 16 team points.

Finishing third for A-W was Logan Smith at 195. He defeated Blake Miller of GT/RA, 5-3. In the semifinals he faced Isaac Engeman of North Union losing by fall. In the final match he faced Carson Peterson of Manson-Northwest Webster to finish third scoring 14 team points.

Aydin Dicks placed sixth at 106 to score 6 team points. In the first round he lost to Josiah Kliment of Northwood Kensett by fall. In round one of consolations he won by fall over Joe Mader of West Bend-Mallard. In the consolation semis Daltin Roest of Manson Northwest Webster won by fall over Dicks and in the fifth place match he faced Kliment once again and lost by disqualification.

Other participants for A-W:

Landyn Vossberg at 132 went 0-2.

Kyle Welch at 145 went 1-2

Cole Moffatt at 152 went 2-2

Haden McMahon at 170 went 0-2

Tyson Lamp at 182 went 2-2

As a team, A-W finished sixth out of ten teams.

Team scores: Central Springs 227; GT/RA 202.5; Okoboji 130; Manson-Northwest Webster 112; Northwood-Kensett 106; Akron-Westfield 85.5; North Union 66; Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 61; West Bend-Mallard 44; Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 40.