Akron Community Foundation receives $100,000 boost

Mike Hohenstein, Advisory Board Chair of the Akron Community Foundation (ACF), an affiliate of the Siouxland Community Foundation, is proud to announce a major gift of $100,000 to their endowment fund.

“This is a wonderful gift to the Akron Community Foundation that will benefit the Akron community for years to come,” said Hohenstein, “Florence Peterson established the first seeds of giving through her estate to establish the Akron Community Foundation and it is additional gifts like this from Mary and John Lucken that will continue to help our endowment grow and will benefit our wonderful community of Akron.”

The additional gifts and continued growth of the ACF endowment will ensure that the Akron Community Foundation will be able to award grants for the exclusive benefit of the Akron community in perpetuity.

“Akron has been home to our family for many years and this is a way we can continue to say thank you forever. With this gift to the endowment our donation will benefit many organizations and projects that benefit Akron for years to come,” says John Lucken.

ACF runs a yearly grant process and local nonprofits and units of local government that serve the Akron community can apply for a grant. ACF is currently accepting grant applications and the deadline is February 1. Nonprofit organizations can apply for grants in the areas of arts and culture, civic affairs, education, health, and human services. Priority consideration is given to projects that enhance the quality of life in Akron, address present and emerging needs, leverage other funds or resources, the greatest good for greatest number of people, and projects that encourage volunteerism.

“With this added $100,000 donation the Akron Community Foundation will be able to award even more dollars in the future to make Akron a better place to live,” says Hohenstein. “The generosity we see here in Akron is a testament to the community we have built and those that give back are grateful for our small community.” The Akron Community Foundation assets currently exceed $800,000 with this new contribution.

The ACF Advisory Board is well aware that service clubs and organizations have an important role in Akron and may have identified some community needs. Even though the Foundation can not make grants directly to service clubs or other non-501(c)(3) organizations, those organizations are encouraged to collaborate with a qualified nonprofit agency on projects or seek a fiscal sponsor.

Applications are accepted on-line at foundation.org under the affiliate tab. Questions about the application process should be directed to the ACF Administrative Office within the Siouxland Community Foundation at (712) 293-3303.