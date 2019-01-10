Librarians’ Winter Reading Program for adults is underway in Akron

“Libraries Rock!” is the title of the Akron Public Library’s 2019 Winter Reading Program and people can already start “rockin” in the prizes which include Akron Chamber Bucks, gift certificates, clothing, merchandise and goodies.

The Grand Prize is a $50 shopping spree at Maynard’s Food Center.

To participate in “Libraries Rock!” just stop by the Akron library, which is located at 350 Reed St. and sign up.

For every library book — including audiobooks and Bridges’ eBooks — one returns or library program one attends, he or she receives one “scratch ticket” from a librarian.

Then the participant scratches off the ticket to reveal his or her prize. If it’s not a winner, the participant’s scratch ticket is entered into the Grand Prize drawing. Only NON-Winning tickets can be entered into the Grand Prize drawing. The name of the Grand Prize winner will be drawn on Friday, March 1, which is the last day of the Adult Winter Reading Program.

For more information, contact the librarians at 712-568-2601.