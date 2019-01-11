William O’Connor, 69

William “Bill” Patrick O’Connor was born in Vermillion, SD, on October 16, 1949, to parents Michael and Aileen (Ryan) O’Connor. The Lord called Bill Tuesday, January 8, 2019.

Services will all be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion, SD, on Friday, January 11 with a visitation from 5-7pm with a scripture at 7 PM and a funeral mass Saturday, January 12, at 10am. Burial will take place at St. Mary (Garryowen cemetery) Spink Township, Union County, South Dakota. HansenFuneralHome.com.﻿

Bill grew up in the Garryowen area, and graduated from Akron High School in 1967. Bill helped work his family’s farm until he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1967 and honorably served his country. After returning home, Bill married Paula Hubert, began his farm, and started their family. He worked days on the farm and welded at night to provide for his family. After years of working two jobs, Bill started O’Connor Kiln & Dryer, Inc.

Bill and Paula have four children: William O’Connor II (Kim), Shane (Stacey) O’Connor, Carolyn (Brandon) Hey, Don (Carly) O’Connor and 12 Grandchildren.