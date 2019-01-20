Akron’s newest police officer began his duties Monday

By Julie Ann Madden

At 12:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 14, a second police officer began protecting and serving the Akron community.

Andrew Hansen, of Sioux City, was sworn into office in a ceremony conducted by Akron Mayor Sharon Frerichs.

The Sioux City native graduated from Sioux City North High School in 2005 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves. He has earned the rank of Sergeant and from 2016 to 2017, Hansen was deployed to Iraq. He continues to serve his country.

In April 2018, Hansen graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and has been a part-time police officer with the Hinton, Kingsley and Moville Police Departments. He is also employed with the private security company, Sioux City Night Patrol.

Hansen has a three-year-old son, Michael, and enjoys spending time with him. He also enjoys fishing and fitness, especially running.

Hansen will serve along side Akron Police Chief William Young.