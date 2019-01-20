A-W boys defeat A-H

The Akron-Westfield boys basketball team traveled to Alcester Jan. 10 to face the Alcester-Hudson Cubs, winning 68-58.
Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs with 21 coming from four three-point shots, three field goals, and three free throws. He also added nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals.
Leighton Blake had 17 points from three three-point shots and four field goals; four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Reagan Frankl had 12 points from three three-point shots, one field goal, one free throw; eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
Aaron Hartman had 12 points from six field goals; and six rebounds.
Carter Drent had six points from three field goals; six rebounds, one assist, and two blocks.
Brendan Kroksh had two rebounds and one assist.
Chris Steffen had three rebounds.
AW 19 – 15 – 26 – 8 = 68
AH 23 – 7 – 12 – 16 = 58
