A-W girls triumph over A-H

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team had a large victory over Alcester-Hudson in Alcester Jan. 10 coming home with a 66-41 win.

Leading scorer for A-W was Kassie Vanderlinden with 18 coming from three three-point shots, four field goals, and one free throw. She also added six rebounds, one assist, and three steals.

Natalie Nielsen had 17 points from six field goals, five free throws; seven rebounds, one assist, and one block.

McKenna Henrich had 10 points from one three-point shot, three field goals, one free throw; two rebounds, and five assists.

Brooke Koele had seven points from two field goals, three free throws; 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block.

Chloee Colt had six points from three field goals; four assists, and four steals.

Elise Knapp had four points from two field goals; and one rebound.

Jaden Harris had two points from a field goal; four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Jayla Berg had two points from a field goal.

McKenna Van Eldik had two rebounds.

Nevaeh Beyer had one rebound.

AW 19 – 20 – 13 – 14 = 66

AH 10 – 11 – 7 – 13 = 41