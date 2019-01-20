Senior Spotlight

￼Aydin

Dicks

By: Ethan Lahr

Aydin Dicks was born on April 16, 2001, in Tampa, Florida. Aydin’s parents, Brandon and Jennifer Dicks, were both active duty in the military.

One of his biggest moments in his life was when they both got deployed to Afghanistan and he watched them leave.

Aydin has two siblings, his brother Austin who is 19 and his sister Autumn who is 21.

He came to A-W his junior year of high school, he used to go to West High School. He did not play sports his freshman or sophomore years at West but started to wrestle last year and played football this year. He wishes that he had started sport his freshman year.

Aydin loves wrestling and it is by far his favorite sport, but football is a close second.

Aydin has had a lot of good memories with the A-W football team like jamming out on the bus after winning games, dancing at practice, and just being a team at football dinners. Aydin plays outside linebacker, most of the time, except when he starts trash talking and gets flagged. He gets sent to the sidelines for a bit when this happens.

Aydin wants to take after his parents when he gets done with high school and will be joining the Army and is going full active. He is also joining, so he will not have to sit in an office all day or go to school longer. Aydin does not like sitting around all day and doing nothing, so the military is a good choice for him. He thinks everyone should serve at least two years in the military to show that they are willing to sacrifice for their country. He wants people to be more active and do more in this world.

Aydin looks up to his dad the most because of his dad’s accomplishments in his life. Brandon, his dad, has gone on four tours, two in Afghanistan, one in Iraq, and one in Syria. He has done great things to serve his country and he should be someone that everybody looks up too.

Aydin’s goal in life is to be like his dad when he gets older.

Aydin will help anyone and everyone that needs something. He will go out of his way to help people in need and takes care of his family and his football team.

Aydin’s advice for his classmates is to make the most out of high school and enjoy every moment while you can.