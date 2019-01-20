Question Of The Week

By: Shaylee Siebens

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “What was your hardest class first semester?”

Junior Caleb Bernard and senior Aydin Dicks both agreed their most difficult class was “Chemistry.”

Leila Croy said that her hardest was, “definitely Geometry, but I still really enjoyed the class even if I’m not good at math.”

Sophomore Emma Noll responded, “My hardest class was Geometry.”

Choir was Carter Meinen’s hardest class.

Jordan Rabey said, “Applied Ag is my hardest class.”

Brett Tentinger and Cassie Miller both said their hardest class was “Physical Science.”

Philip Mendoza, a senior, said, “My hardest class was Economics, but it was also one of my most enjoyable classes.”

Shaylee Siebens, a senior, said “My hardest is Algebra 2.”

Junior Charlie Parks said, “Advanced English 11 has been my most difficult do far.”

Natalie Nielson, Jadin Hartman, and Austin Kemner, all freshmen, agreed their hardest class was “US History.”

Mr. Mike Allner said that when he was in school his hardest subject was math.

Kassy Vanderlinden answered, “Economics was my hardest class.”

Sam Frye stated, “My hardest class was Geography.”

Jacob Foley, a senior, said, “Creative Writing was my hardest class.”

Matthew Nielson answered, “Spanish is my hardest class.”