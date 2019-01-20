Senior Spotlight

￼Taylor

Heeren

By: Dakota Heeren & Alyson Ten Napel

Taylor Heeren, the son of Deana and Derek Heeren, was born June 29, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa. Taylor has three siblings, Dakota, Lakin, and Zoe.

While in high school Taylor has been involved in football and wrestling, with wrestling being his favorite sport.

Taylor’s favorite class is anything Mr. Kent Johnson teaches because “He’s very entertaining.”

Taylor’s favorite saying is, “Full send or no send.”

Some of Taylor’s past times are watching Netflix with his dog and playing Xbox with friends.

After high school Taylor plans to attend Lake Area Tech to become a Certified Diesel Technician.

He is currently employed at Matt Heeren Dairy.

When Taylor was younger he imagined himself as a farmer.

Taylor’s most memorable moment is going to the UNI Dome his freshman year in football.

The person who inspired him the most is Mr. Kent Johnson because, “Mr. Johnson has worked at the school and has dealt with students for, like 90 years.”

Taylor’s favorite reason for being tardy is that he was walking his dog. His favorite excuse for not turning homework in on time is that “Dakota turned it in with his name.”