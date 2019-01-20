Senior Spotlight

￼Chris

Steffen

By: Shaylee Siebens

Christopher Steffen, son of Thomas and the late Becky Steffen, was born July 17, 2001, in Yankton, South Dakota. Chris has two siblings Ashley and Sean. Christopher’s nicknames are Chris and Wakonda.

In high school Chris was involved in football, basketball, baseball, and track and his favorite class is P.E. because he likes to be active. His favorite sport is baseball.

Chris’s favorite movie is “Lone Survivor”. His favorite musicians are Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Scotty McCreery, and Craig Morgan.

Wakonda’s most embarrassing moment was “when I asked Raileigh Edwards to homecoming in a pineapple costume.”

Wakonda’s favorite saying is “Send it”.

Christopher’s most memorable moment is “getting a triple play, when Nick Jacobs threw only one pitch I caught the line drive, threw it to Quinn Bundy to get the guy going back to second and he threw it to Aaron Hartman to get the guy going back to first out.”

Chris’s advice for underclassmen is “get your homework done on time and pay attention in Mr. Kent Johnson’s classes.”

Chris’s greatest achievement in high school is “playing varsity sports.”

Chris’s favorite reason for being tardy was because “I was sleeping” and his favorite excuse for not turning your homework in on time is “I was going to do it, but I fell asleep with it sitting in my lap.”

When Chris was younger he imagined himself as a major league baseball player playing for the Minnesota Twins.

Chris’s biggest regret about high school is falling into peer pressure.

After high school Chris is planning on working in the construction industry.

What Chris likes most about high school is the sports and his friends.

Chris’s favorite childhood memory is playing backyard football with the family on Thanksgiving.

If Chris could relive one moment of his life it would be “seeing my mom for the last time.”

The person that has inspired Chris the most is his dad because, “He told me I can achieve whatever I put my mind to.”

Chris’s favorite pastimes include playing sports and video games.