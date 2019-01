Akron-Westfield band sixth graders (l-r:) Brock Hanson, Daynen McKee, and Lainey Schuknecht were selected to perform in the 2019 Strong Foundations Honor Band on Jan. 7 at Sioux City East High School. Akron-Westfield was one of 36 schools participating in the honor band. Guest conductors were David Law, a Marion retired Vernon Middle School band director, and Leon Kuehner, the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education executive director.