Lucille Lanning, Age 81

Lucille Lanning of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019 at Prairie Estates Nursing Home in Elk Point, South Dakota after a short illness.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Akron with Pastor Larry Nilson officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Visitation with the family present will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel-Schroeder Funeral Home of Akron, Iowa. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Lucille (Carlson) Lanning was born on April 22, 1937 in Akron, the daughter of Roy and Maggie (Hanson) Carlson. She was baptized into Christ as a teenager. She attended school in Akron and graduated in 1955. She lived in Akron her whole life.

Lucille was united in marriage to Robert Lanning on November 17, 1961 at Westside Church of Christ in Akron.

She worked at Coil Craft for several years. Then she worked at Akron helping several senior citizens. She also worked for the city of Akron for several years. She and Robert made their home in Akron and lived at the same location on Sargent Street her entire married life.

She was a longtime member of Westside Church of Christ and was currently a member of First Baptist Church in Akron. She enjoyed being outdoors, taking walks, traveling, motorcycling with her husband, but especially loved reading her bible. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Lucille is survived by her brother, LeRoy (Teresa) Carlson of Norfolk, Neb.; three nieces: DeeDee (Wade) Blackman of Norfolk, Neb., Roxann (Keith) Anger of Hornick, Iowa, and Vicki James of Le Mars, Iowa; five nephews: LeRoy Dean (Jacki) Carlson of Tama, Iowa, Brandon L (Brenda) Carlson of Lincoln, Neb., Ryan L. (Heidi) Carlson of Norfolk, Neb., DelRoy Sanow of Washington State, and Terry Sanow of Le Mars, Iowa; and many great nieces and nephews.

Lucille is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brother, Lowell Carlson; and sister, Lois Sanow; paternal grandparents: Oscar and Lora Carlson; and maternal grandparents: Hans and Lulu Hanson.