Six off to State Large Group Speech!

At the Large Group Speech District Contest Saturday in Sheldon, six of Akron-Westfield’s seven groups advanced to the State Contest, which will be held Feb. 2 in Spencer.

They are:

• Choral Reading: “Dating Dilemmas,” with Autumn Bundy, Dakota Heeren, Kayla Johnson, Emma Martinac, Madelynn Munsen, Tori Nemesio, Jennifer Ritz, Sarah Ritz, Cameron Schroeder, Hannah Schwartz, Sean Steffens, Autumn Stowe, Megan Swancutt, Kailee Tucker, and Kyle Welch.

• Ensemble Acting: “Answers,” Jack Anderson, Aaron Hartman and Nash Lininger.

• Ensemble Acting: “Love Is Not An Angry Thing,” with Megan Swancutt and Autumn Stowe.

• Ensemble Acting: “Searching,” with Autumn Bundy, Madelynn Munsen, Tori Nemesio, Hannah Schwartz and McKenna Van Eldik.

• Junior Varsity Readers Theatre: “Charlotte’s Web,” Nevaeh Beyer, Aubie Hartman, Cassie Miller, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, Sam Philips, and Landon Schuknecht.

• Varsity Readers Theatre: “Surviving Lunch,” with Jack Anderson, Aaron Hartman, Kayla Johnson, Nash Lininger, Emma Martinac, and Kailee Tucker.

Receiving one I – Superior rating and two II – Excellent ratings was A-W’s One Act Play: “How To Kill A Mockingbird” with Hope Hasenbank, Dakota Heeren, Sophie Knuth, Natalie Lewison-Brooks, Madelynn Munsen, Taylor Pierce, Katana Raub, Sarah Ritz, Cameron Schroeder, Sean Steffens, and Kyle Welch.

Each performance is judged by three judges who give ratings of I – Superior, II – Excellent, or III – Good, said A-W Head Coach Susan Anderson, adding Speech is different from other extracurricular competitions such as sports, which is broken into classes based on school populations.

Speech is not a “classed” activity. Therefore, all Speech performances are judged in one class — no matter the size of student enrollment.

“Congratulations to these hard-working Westerners,” said Anderson.