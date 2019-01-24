Senior Spotlight

￼Josh

Armstrong

By: Lilly Stabe

Josh Armstrong, the son of Troy and Laura Armstrong, was born on August 14, 2000, in Sioux City, Iowa. Josh has three siblings, Hunter, Jeremiah, and Jacob. His favorite pastimes include hunting, fishing, and playing sports.

Josh’s favorite movie is “Talladega Knights” and his favorite musicians are Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert. He is currently employed at Fareway. Josh’s favorite saying is “MINT!”

While in high school Josh has been involved in weightlifting and football, which is his favorite sport. The thing that he enjoys the most about high school is “Being with the bros.” His most embarrassing moment while in school was in fourth grade, while playing in a football game against Gehlen and it was pouring rain, he ran a long play and slipped and fell at the two yard line.

When he was younger, Josh pictured himself as a police officer. His favorite childhood memory is being the Rose Bowl champs in youth football.

Josh’s most memorable moment is going to the UNI Dome for the State High School Football Championships his freshman year.

The person who has inspired Josh the most is Coach Walkingstick because he pushed Josh to work hard in football.

If he could relive one moment in his life it would be the football season of his senior year for another shot to go to the UNI Dome.

Josh’s favorite class is shop because the whole class has a good time in there.

His greatest achievement in high school was making it onto the 1st team All-District in football. Josh always turned his homework in on time, but if he was tardy to class it was because he was in the restroom.

His biggest regret about high school was not making it to the State Championship in football his senior year.

His advice to the underclassmen is to “Work hard and get your homework done on time, savor these moments because they don’t last forever.”.

Josh’s goals after high school are to attend a four-year college and “Keep er mint.”