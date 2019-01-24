Senior Spotlight

￼Leighton

Blake

By: Shaylee Siebens

Leighton Blake, the son of Chris and Kristin Blake, was born on October 30, 2000, in Orange City, Iowa. Leighton’s nicknames are Blaker and Randall Boggs. Blaker has two younger siblings, Riley and CJ.

Leighton’s pastimes are playing 2k, fantasy football, and hanging out with his friends.

Blaker’s favorite childhood memory was “when I was around 5 we were at my grandma’s and I got Sharpie marker and drew all over the furniture and the walls.”

Leighton’s favorite musicians are Lil Uzi Vert and Maroon 5. His favorite movie is “Step Brothers”.

Leighton’s favorite sport is track. His favorite saying is “YEE YEE”. His favorite class is “student aide for Mr. Jeff Drent because we give it a full send.”

Leighton’s high school activities include football, track, and annoying Mr. Kent Johnson.

Leighton’s most memorable moment is “breaking the school’s record for the 100 meter dash.”

If he could relive one moment in his life it would be “beating Nick one on one in basketball my junior year.”

His greatest achievement is “winning the first round of playoffs in basketball during my junior year.”

When Leighton was younger he imagined himself as an archaeologist. After high school Blaker’s goal is “going to USD or going somewhere for track.”

The thing Leighton regrets the most is “not going out for football my freshman year.”

Leighton’s advice to underclassmen would be “get your work done, don’t get stressed out and have fun because time flies.”

Leighton’s favorite excuse for not turning in his homework is, “I didn’t know it was due” and his favorite reason for being tardy is because he was “getting food.”

His most embarrassing moment was “Using the wrong word trough in our vocabulary for Johnson’s class.”

Blaker’s thing he liked most about high school is game day.

The person that inspired Leighton the most was “Eric Blake because he is always in a great mood and makes just about anything fun in someway.”