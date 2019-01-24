MS Wrestling Starts Season At West Sioux Tournament

By: Shaylee Siebens

The middle school wrestling team started off their season on Tuesday, January 15 with a trip to Hawarden.

The team wrestled extremely well; six of the students who won matches had never wrestled before. Five wrestlers got first place, eight placed in second place, and four achieved third place.

This year are were twenty students out for wrestling. The six eighth graders are: Ashton Eden, Lakin Heeren, Lane Kenny, Lukas Langley, Michael Varns, and Johnny Watkins. The fourteen seventh grader wrestlers are: Arik Allard, Ian Blowe, Michael Brown, Raiden Ericson, Kaden Joy, Conner Jurgensen, Laytin Koch, Cael Morrow, Ben Philips, Jack Schoenfelder, Evan Studley, Jack Terpstra, Connor Wendel, and Tyler Wetrosky.