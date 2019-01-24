A-W wrestling senior night

At the last home wrestling meet Jan. 15 against Westwood, Hinton, and Sheldon/South O’Brien, the Westerner senior wrestlers, cheerleaders, and the manager were recognized with their parents:

Wrestlers

Aydin Dicks, son of Brandon and Jennifer Dicks

John Henrich, son of Brad and Michelle Henrich

Taylor Heeren, son of Deanna and Derek Heeren

Cheerleaders

Sarah Ritz, daughter of Sherry and Steve Ritz

Emme Rohlfs, daughter of Trish and Arlo Rohlfs

Manager

Lilly Stabe, daughter of Angie and Justin Stabe.

In Round No. 1, A-W wrestler Tyson Lamp was unsuccessful in his bid to win his match against Sheldon/South O’Brien’s Luke Jenness. However, for Jenness, the win marked his 100th pin in his high school career.

Match scores for A-W:

Hinton 42 A-W 40

Westwood 48 A-W 29

Sheldon/SOS 45 A-W 30

In the close match against Hinton, A-W had seven wrestlers win their matches: Jader Briggs at 106 pinned Chase Stabe; Aydin Dicks at 126 pinned Dustin Leitru; Kyle Welch at 145, 15-6 major decision over Logan Sewell; Cole Moffatt at 152 added a forfeit win; John Henrich at 160 pinned Teegan Tschampel; Logan Smith at 195 pinned Colin Hartman; Taylor Heeren at 220 pinned Uriel Santoyo-Limon.

In the Westwood match, Taylor Heeren, Aydin Dicks, Cole Moffatt, and John Henrich all had pins and Jader Briggs added a 16-0 technical fall win.

In the Sheldon/South O’Brien match, A-W had five wins from pins by John Henrich, Taylor Heeren, Jader Briggs, Aydin Dicks, and a forfeit win for Kyle Welch.