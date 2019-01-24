A-W basketball takes two over EP-J

The Akron-Westfield basketball teams were both victorious over Elk Point-Jefferson Jan. 17 in Elk Point. The girls won 47-34, and the boys won 59-56.

In the girls match, Brooke Koele was top scorer with 13 followed closely by Chloee Colt with 12.

Natalie Nielsen led in rebounds with 13, Jaden Harris led in assists with six, Colt led the steals with four, and Koele led in blocks with four.

As a team, A-W was 13-of-37 for two-point field goals, 5-of-14 three-point field goals and 6-of-12 at the free throw line. The team had 16 offensive rebounds and 21 defensive rebounds along with 16 assists, 11 steals, six blocks, and 11 team fouls.

AW 12 -9 – 9 – 17 = 47

EPJ 5 – 6 -16 – 7 = 34

In the boys match, Leighton Blake and Aaron Hartman each had 18 points to lead the Westerners.

Carter Drent and Hartman each had eight rebounds, Reagan Frankl led in assists with eight and led in steals with six, Colton Dennison led in blocks with two.

As a team A-W was 15 of 34 for two-point field goals, 6 of 12 three-point field goals, and 11 of 24 at the free throw line. The team had 11 offensive rebounds and 22 defensive rebounds along with 12 assists, 10 steals, three blocks, and 14 team fouls.

Nick Jacobs did not play due to a bad sprained ankle he received in the Hinton game Jan. 11. He will be out for a few games.

AW 12 – 17 – 17 – 13 = 59

EPJ 6 – 20 – 19 – 11 = 56