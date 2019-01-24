A-W sophomore selected to perform in Northwest Iowa Honor Band Festival

Approximately 180 high school musicians from 40 area high schools combined their talents for the 64th annual Northwest Iowa Honor Band Festival, which was held Jan. 6 in Eppley Auditorium at the Morningside College Campus in Sioux City.

Membership was chosen through auditions held Nov. 4 in Storm Lake from among 331 entries.

Akron-Westfield High School was represented by sophomore Madelynn Munsen playing the alto saxophone.

The festival featured two bands of equal size and instrumentation. The bands rehearsed throughout the day preparing music selected by the guest conductors.

Conducting this year’s festival were Coe College Assistant Professor Steve Shanley who also serves as music director/conductor of the Cedar Rapids Municipal Band.; and Dr. Elizabeth Jackson Kirchhoff has been active as an instrumental music educator, conductor, and clinician in the United States, Norway, and Canada for over 30 years. She currently teaches at Eden Prairie High School in Eden Prairie, Minn., where she conducts the Wind Ensemble, the Concert Band and is founder of the EPHS Chamber Winds program.