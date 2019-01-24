Akron Chamber holds annual banquet

By Julie Ann Madden

A fantastic year.

That is how Akron Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennie Roed described 2018 for Akron businesses at the Chamber’s Annual Banquet Saturday night at the Akron Golf Course.

Highlights she noted:

• Chamber members gave away $2,500 in Chamber Bucks — those dollars stay in Akron benefiting Akron Chamber-member businesses.

• Chamber added three new events to business promotion activities: the Westerner Treasure Hunt, where shoppers go on a hunt to find the Westerner figurine and win prizes; the November Shop Local Saturday game, which had 200 participants play the LOCAL game, similar to a Bingo game; and a Fourth of July Bash with fireworks.

Other 2018 events included Easter Hop Down the Akron Trail with Egg & Basket Hunts; an indoor Flea Market; 13 Farmers Markets, Hometown Christmas with Christmas Lighting Ceremony, quarterly Receipt Rebates and Holiday Chamber Bucks Sale.

Chamber members also participated in the annual Westerner Homecoming Parade with a float and had a booth at the Great Akron Scarerow Festival.

“It’s just been awesome,” said Roed, who is beginning her second year as president. “Let’s keep the momentum going.”

One-hundred people attended the banquet, which included a dinner catered by Akron Jo’s Cafe and comedians for entertainment.