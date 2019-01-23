Akron Library Events

• Libraries Rock! Winter Reading Program for adults continues through Friday, March 1. It’s not too late to sign up and participate. Reading library books, eBooks and audiobooks plus participating in library programs earns participants prizes and chances to win the Grand Prize.

• Monday, Jan. 28: Rendezvous with Rolls for adults, 9 – 11 a.m. The meeting room is open and the librarians serve hot coffee and fresh rolls. Come on in to visit with friends or read newspapers and magazines AND to check out whatever else the librarians think up to enjoy!

• Saturday, Feb. 2: Family Story Time, 10 a.m. Bedtime is the theme so come in your jammies! No one will be snoozing – we’ll be reading stories, singing, and moving!! This is a family event – all children must be accompanied by an adult.

• Monday, Feb. 4: Rendezvous with Rolls for adults, 9 – 11 a.m. The meeting room is open and the librarians serve hot coffee and fresh rolls. Come on in to visit with friends or read newspapers and magazines AND to check out whatever else the librarians think up to enjoy!

• Wednesday, Feb. 6: Kids Game Day, 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. Play Wii, board games, Minute to Win It, Lego’s, puppets, and coloring. Snacks are provided.

For more information, contact the librarians at 712-568-2601 or stop by the library, which is located at 350 Reed St. in downtown Akron.