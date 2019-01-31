Care Center to study assisted living feasibility

By Julie Ann Madden

Akron councilors agreed to let Akron Care Center Board of Trustees use the Grain Train dollars.

Care Center Administrator Alan Bruinsma made the request at the council’s Jan. 22 meeting.

The Grain Train was a way farmers could donate to the new Care Center Building Project. Instead of donating cash, area farmers donated bushels of grain.

Bruinsma told the council there were $424,413.16 in the Grain Train Fund and that Care Center officials would like to use that money to do a feasibility study on constructing an Assisted Living wing on the new Care Center building.

If the decision was to move forward with construction, then Grain Train dollars would be used as a loan’s down payment, said Bruinsma.

The other option for the Grain Train dollars was to use it to pay down the Care Center General Obligation Bond debt, said Bruinsma. However, “it doesn’t make financial sense” to pay off loans with a low interest rate and get other loans with higher interest rates to build the Assisted Living wing.

Councilor Jenell Lanning made the motion to approve the request and Councilor Joseph Small seconded it. The vote was unanimous, 5-0.