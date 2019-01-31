Question Of The Week

By: Lilly Stabe

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “If you were stuck on a deserted island, what three things would you want to have with you and why?”

McKenna Van Eldik, a junior, said “Soap, because I need to stay clean, my boyfriend, because he’s just super cool and practically famous, and a phone to call my besties.”

Aydin Dicks, a senior, responded, “Survivalist expert, herd of cattle (to eat), and 1,000,000 gallons of fresh water in a big tank.”

Shaylee Siebens, a senior, said, “A weapon to kill animals, a blanket so I can sleep, and fresh water so I can have something to drink.”

Carson James, a freshman, stated, “Wood, water, and shelter.

Cameron Moore, a sophomore, said, “I would bring food, water, and probably fire starter.”

Alex Von Hagel, a senior, stated, “A boat to leave the island, a lot of gas for the boat, and a friend for company.”

Matthew Nielsen, a freshman, said “A pan to have something to boil water in, a lighter to start a fire, and a pack of ramen.”

Aaron Hartman, a senior, responded “A cooking pot, to carry this as well as boil water, probably a knife because you can kill, as well as do a lot of other things with it, and finally I’d also have a chicken, which would constantly produce food for me.”

Quinten Easton, a sophomore, stated, “I would want a weapon, gasoline, pack of water.”

Trevor Miller, a sophomore, said “My phone, food, and water.”

Mr. Mike Allner responded, “My motorcycle, my DVD’s, and my James Patterson novels.”

Caiden Gee, a freshman, stated, “I would want a phone, a car, and a bunch of full gas tanks.”

Mrs. Laurie Liebetrau, the study hall teacher, said, “My family, my dogs and plenty of toilet paper. This is what you need in life.”

Jordan Rabey, a freshman, responded, “Seeds to plant in the ground for food, a volleyball for an activity, water cleanser so I have water to drink.”