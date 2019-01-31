Senior Spotlight

￼Phillip

Mendoza

By: Alyson Ten Napel

Phillip Mendoza, the son of George and Saresa Mendoza, was born March 28, 2001, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Phillip has 4 siblings, Nettie, Alex, Sam, and Tom. Phillip is also referred to as Philly and Mexi.

Philly’s favorite pastimes are working on his truck or going fishing. His favorite musicians are Alan Jackson, Jason Aldean, and Five Finger Death Punch. Mexi’s favorite movie is “Hitman’s Bodyguard.”

Phillips favorite saying is “Yee Yee” or “Just send it.”

Philly’s favorite childhood memory is working on trucks with his dad.

When Phillip was younger he imagined himself as a firefighter.

Phil’s most embarrassing moment is when he broke down on the highway.

Philly’s advice to younger classmates is “be nice to your teachers and friends they’ll help you out a lot.”

One of Mexi’s greatest achievements out of high school is helping his family farm grow.

His favorite reason for being tardy is that his truck wouldn’t start.

Phillip’s biggest regret in high school was messing around his freshman year.

Philly’s parents have inspired him the most.

One of Philly’s favorite excuses for not turning in his homework in on time is “you had my packet or it’s at home.”

Philly’s favorite class is shop class.

Mexi’s most memorable moment is when he got his first truck.

After high school Phil plans to join the Air Guard.