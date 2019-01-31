Senior Spotlight

￼Scott

Toben

By: Cole Moffatt

Scott Toben, or just “Toben” as his friends call him, was born on April 11, 2000 in Sioux City, Iowa. His parents are Joe and Laura Toben, and he has an older brother, Matt, and a younger sister, Natalie.

Scott enjoys hanging out with his friends and weight lifting for football.

His most memorable moment was the football season of his freshman year when the Westerners made it to the UNI Dome for State Football.

His favorite pastimes are chainsaw carving, working on the farm, fishing, hunting, and trapping. He also enjoys dirtbiking and snowmobiling with his friends.

Scott’s favorite childhood memory is helping his dad around the farm. His dad is also his biggest inspiration because he taught Scott how to be hard worker and to treat every job like you would do your own.

He is currently employed with Steve’s Heating & Cooling based in Westfield, Iowa.

His goals after high school are to get a good, well-paying job and buy a farm.

His advice to any underclassmen is to “Give all of your effort into your schoolwork, because it pays off to whatever additional education you decide to go into.”

His favorite musicians are Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, and Chris Stapleton, just to name a few. His favorite movie is “Delta Farce.”

Scott enjoys spending time with friends and family, whether that’s working on the farm together, going on late night runs to get food, hunting, or just chilling out.