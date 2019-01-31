MS Girls’ Basketball Teams Drop Games To RSM And WS

By: Shaylee Siebens

The middle school girls basketball teams played against Remsen Saint Mary’s on January 17.

The seventh grade girls tried their best but lost 0-30.

The eighth graders lost 9-33. Scoring for the Westerners were Mikenna Fairbanks with 4 points, Sarah Toben scored 2 points, and Alyssa Nemesio, Lauryn Saathoff, Katie Johnson each scored 1 point.

By: Nash Lininger

The middle school girls basketball team played some very difficult games against West Sioux on January 21. Both the 7th and 8th grade teams lost but played extremely well.

The 7th grade team lost 19-23. The top scorer was Emma Rolfes with 10 points. She was followed by Annie Newton who contributed 5 points. They were assisted by points from Alivia Fegley, Jenna Smith, and Emmalee Baker.

The 8th grade team also played a good game but came up short losing a game of 36-20. Leading the team was Alyssa Nemesio with 11 points. Ryenn Beavers scored 1 point, Lauryn Saathoff had 2 points, Katie Johnson with 3 points, Natalie Olson with 2 points, and Mikenna Fairbanks with 2 points. The team was 5 for 12 at the free throw line as well.

By: Hailey Wait

On January 14, the seventh grade girls’ basketball team lost to West Lyon 15-31. Emma Rolfes led the team with a total of eight points. Annie Newton, Jenna Smith, and Julia Britton each had two points. Alivia Fegley added one point.

The eighth graders also lost to West Lyon by 11-38. Alyssa Nemesio led the team with a total of four points. Alexa Swoyer had three points and Katie Johnson and Natalie Olson each scored two points.