LGS On To State

Congratulations to the Large Group Speech participants on an amazing District Contest. Receiving a District I rating and moving on to State at Spencer on February 2 are:

Ensemble Acting:

• “Love Is Not An Angry Thing” Autumn Stowe and Megan Swancutt

• “Searching” Autumn Bundy, Madelynn Munsen, Tori Nemesio, Hannah Schwartz, and McKenna Van Eldik

• “Answers” Jack Anderson, Aaron Hartman, and Nash Lininger

Choral Reading:

• “Dating Dilemmas” Autumn Bundy, Dakota Heeren, Kayla Johnson, Emma Martinac, Madelynn Munsen, Tori Nemesio, Jennifer Ritz, Sarah Ritz, Cameron Schroeder, Hannah Schwartz, Sean Steffen, Autumn Stowe, Megan Swancutt, and Kyle Welch.

Varsity Readers Theatre:

• “Surviving Lunch” Jack Anderson, Aaron Hartman, Kayla Johnson, Nash Lininger, Emma Martinac, and Kailee Tucker

JV Readers Theatre:

• “Charlotte’s Web” Nevaeh Beyer, Aubie Hartman, Cassie Miller, Matthew Nielsen, Sydney Parks, Sam Phillips, and Landon Schuknecht