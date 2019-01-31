A-W girls stomp HMS

The Akron-Westfield girls basketball team had very little trouble at home Jan. 25 against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, defeating them 72-29. The 72 score was six points above the girls’ season high.

Leading scorer for A-W was Natalie Nielsen with 17 points from six field goals and five free throws. She also added six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and three blocks.

Jaden Harris had 12 points from three three-point shots, three free throws; three rebounds, five assists, and one steal.

Kassie Vanderlinden had 12 points from three three-point shots, one field goal, one free throw; three rebounds, and two steals.

Chloee Colt had 11 points from two three-point shots, two field goals, one free throw; two rebounds, five assists, and four steals.

Brooke Koele had six points from one field goal and four free throws; three rebounds, two assists, and three blocks.

Elise Knapp had six points from three field goals; one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block.

McKenna Henrich had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal; one rebound, and two assists.

McKenna Moats had three points from one three-point shot; and one rebound.

McKenna Van Eldik had three rebounds, and two assists.

Jayla Berg had four rebounds.

Taryn Wilken had one assist.

Hailey Wilken had one block.

AW 19 – 17 – 29 – 7 = 72

HMS 4 – 9 – 13 – 3 = 29