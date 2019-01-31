A-W boys fall prey to HMS

At home Jan. 25, the Akron-Westfield boys basketball team out-scored Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in the first half, leading 32-21, but fell off track in the second half as HMS took over to win, 64-53.

Leading scorer for A-W was Nick Jacobs, who had been unable to play the last few games due to an injury. He had 17 from five three-point shots, and one field goal. He also added two rebounds and one assist.

Reagan Frankl had 15 points from four three-point shots, three free throws; three rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Carter Drent had seven points from two three-point shots, one free throw; one rebound, one steal, and one block.

Leighton Blake had five points from one three-point shot and one field goal; and three rebounds.

Aaron Hartman had four points from two field goals; six rebounds, and two assists.

Chris Steffen had three points one field goal and one free throw; one rebound, and one steal.

Colton Dennison had two points from a field goal; two rebound, and one assist.

AW 15 – 17 – 15 – 6 = 53

HMS 10 – 11 – 23 – 20 = 64