A-W wrestlers go 1-1 at Hinton

The Akron-Westfield wrestling team traveled to Hinton Jan. 22, facing Hinton, losing 51-30, and Hartley-Melvin Sanborn, winning 63-0.

John Henrich at 160 won both his matches by fall. Taylor Heeren at heavyweight won both his matches by fall over Hinton and by a 4-0 decision over HMS.

Against HMS, there were only three contested duals: Henrich, Heeren, and Cole Moffatt at 152 who pinned his opponent.

Also winning matches against Hinton were Jacob Hankins at 195 due to class being open, Jader Briggs at 113 by pin, and Aydin Dicks at 126 by pin.

Class 1A wrestling regionals are Feb. 5. A-W will go to West Sioux. According to the Iowa High School Athletic Association site, the time is 6 p.m.

Districts are Feb. 9 (TBD), State Duals are Feb. 13, and State Tournament begins Feb. 14.