Donna Rae Lucken, Age 83

Donna Rae Lucken of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Countryside Health Care Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Presbyterian United Church of Christ in Le Mars. Pastor Jan Christensen and Pastor Neil Peck will officiate. Burial will follow in Plymouth Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Le Mars. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to Life Skills Training Center, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, June E. Nylen Cancer Center, and/or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Donna Rae Hansen was born on April 20, 1935, the youngest child of Hans and Amanda (Mohr) Hansen. She attended public school in Le Mars and graduated from Central High School in 1953. She attended Wayne State Teachers College for two years.

On June 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Arlen Lucken at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church in Le Mars. The couple farmed near Akron until September of 1999, when they retired and moved to Le Mars. Donna was the Activities Director at the Akron Care Center in Akron for 12 years. Arlen passed away February 25, 2016.

Donna was an active member of Plymouth Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder, PW member, and Sunday school teacher. She also volunteered her time at Life Skills Training Center and Floyd Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and restoring dolls. Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and she loved attending their activities.

She will be remembered by her three children: Gregg (Marilyn) Lucken of Sioux City, Iowa, Susan (Bill) Jordan of Sioux City, and Scott (Susan) Lucken of Sioux City; her grandchildren: Elizabeth Lucken, Josh Lucken (Elizabeth Hauser), Tim Lucken, Allison (Cody) Ramsey, Nick Jordan (fiancé, Kaylene Leiting), and Amanda Jordan; her step grandchildren: Erin Grindberg and Jake (Caitlin) Grindberg; her great grandchildren: Kohen Church, Kaulin Church, Zia Church, and Cecilia Grindberg; a brother in law: Alan (Marjorie) Lucken of Akron, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Amanda Hansen; her husband, Arlen Lucken; her son, Brian Lucken; four brothers: William, Henry, Raymond, and a brother in infancy; and three sisters: Margaret Rubbert, Helen Hansen, and Dorothy Lee; and a nephew, David Lucken.