Eleanor V. Bouwman, Age 87

Eleanor V. Bouwman of Akron, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Akron Care Center in Akron.

Funeral Services were held Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church E.L.C.A. in Akron with Pastor Susan Juilfs officiating. Burial was at Riverside Cemetery in Akron. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

Eleanor Viola (Lupkes) Bouwman was born on March 28, 1931 to John and Minnie (Freerksen) Lupkes in Pipestone, Minn.. She was raised in Pipestone and moved to Rock Rapids, Iowa, graduating from Rock Rapids High School in 1949 and working for the local drug store. On April 6, 1951 Eleanor was united in marriage to John Bouwman at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Rapids.

In 1955 they relocated to Little Rock, Iowa where she was employed with the Campbells Soup Company in Worthington, Minn. They moved their family to Akron, Iowa in 1968 where she was an Aide at the Akron Care Center, home daycare provider and worked for The Akron Hometowner newspaper.

Eleanor enjoyed traveling with John, collecting spoons from the various destinations, going out to eat, watching the birds at her feeders, adding to her salt and pepper shaker collection, gathering with friends for coffee and having a nightly treat of ice cream which she used to share with her four legged companion Capone. She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and loved spending time with her family.

Grateful for having shared in Eleanor’s life: her four children and eight grandchildren: Janet Cope of Oklahoma City, Okla. – Marquita Vann, Robert (Linda) Bouwman of Akron – Michelle (Mark) Mount and Eric Bouwman (Luci), Edward Bouwman of Blanchard, Okla. – Riana Bouwman, Brandie Bouwman (Kenneth), Nina (Royce) Bouwman-Pennington and Marshall Bouwman, and Jeffery Bouwman of Indianapolis, Ind. – Jeff “JT” Bouwman; 15 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law: Ruth Lupkes, Lucia Lupkes, Greta Hommes and Marie Heyman; along with many nieces and nephews.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, John Bouwman (Apr. 12, 2000); her parents, John and Minnie Lupkes; seven siblings: Grace Reck-Wildeman, infant Boyd Lupkes, John Lupkes, Mike Lupkes, Hans Lupkes, Bill Lupkes and Sophia Fastert; parents-in-law, John and Jacoba Bouwman; seven brothers-in-law and six sisters-in-law.