Hometowner wins ‘Social Media’ award

By Julie Ann Madden

When she graduated from Purdue University in 1979, there weren’t such things as internet, email and the World Wide Web.

However, times change and The Akron Hometowner Publisher Dodie Hook is proud to say “our community newspaper embraces the latest technology, including Social Media.”

The Akron Hometowner not only has a website but has a Facebook page and is on Twitter. Readers can receive their local news in print, digitally or in both forms.

In addition, by following The Akron Hometowner’s Facebook posts and Twitter tweets, readers can keep up with the latest happenings in our coverage of municipal and county happenings plus community and school events and activities.

“We strive to provide news in the medium they want,” said Hook, who founded The Akron Hometowner in 2001.

The Hometowner’s Facebook page has 2,408 likes and 2,397 followers. The Twitter page has 575 followers.

On Feb. 8 at the Iowa Newspaper Foundation’s 2019 Better Newspaper Contest, The Akron Hometowner received second place in the Best Use of Social Media category in the class: Weekly Newspapers with circulations of 1,002 to 1,550.

Receiving first place in this category was Guthrie Center News and the third place winner was the Spirit Lake Dickinson Co. News, which was named the class’s General Excellence winner based on contest point accumulations.

The 2019 Iowa Newspaper of the Year was the Des Moines Register.

The contest is part of the Iowa Newspaper Association’s annual convention, which was held Feb. 6, 7 and 8 at the Marriott Hotel in downtown Des Moines.

The Hometowner staff participated in many editorial and advertising workshops plus attended an award luncheon and banquet, networking with other Iowa journalism professionals, editors and publishers. Attending along with Hook were editor Julie Ann Madden and graphic artist Jennifer Vondrak.

“We’re excited to begin implementing some of the new techniques we learned,” said Hook, “and we look forward to working with our community members to make The Akron Hometowner an even better newspaper.”