Opera House announces The Snow Queen auditions

An audition will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of THE SNOW QUEEN Monday, March 4 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Akron Opera House.

Those auditioning may register between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at the Akron Opera House or just show up on Monday.

Those auditioning should arrive at 4 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.

Among the roles to be cast are the Snow Queen, Gerda, Gerda’s Grandma, Gerda’s best friend Kay, and Kay’s Grandma; the Gardner Woman, Bae the Reindeer, and Yeti; the Little Robber Girl, Mr. and Mrs. Crow, and the Prince and Princess.

There are also Hobgoblins, Snow Animals, Robbers, and Snow Chickens.

First through seventh grade students are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Approximately 50 – 60 local students will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour Actor/Director. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play but everyone will get a part.

Assistant Directors will also be cast to aid in rehearsals throughout the week, and to take on essential backstage responsibilities. Seventh and eighth grade students can help as assistant directors.

The Missoula Children's Theatre touring productions are complete with costumes, scenery, props and makeup.

MCT Tour Actor/Directors will conduct rehearsals throughout the week from 4:00 to 8:30 p.m. each day.

The students in the cast will be called for dress rehearsal before the performance that day. All those cast must be available for all scheduled performances.

THE SNOW QUEEN will be presented at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 at Akron Opera House.

The Missoula Children's Theatre residency in Akron is brought to you by Akron Opera House with support from Peoples Bank of Akron, Friendship & Service Club and City of Akron.

For more information, call Historic Akron Opera House Board President Doug Olson at 712-568-3524 or 712-551-7447 or by email at daolson@premieronline.net or castanza0@gmail.com.

Show Synopis

THE SNOW QUEEN is written by Michael McGill, inspired by the book by Hans Christian Andersen with music and lyrics by Michael McGill.

Although set in a “land of colored ice,” this classic tale will warm your heart in its illustrative retelling by a group of fun-loving, imaginative hobgoblins.

As they depict the journey of a young girl and her quest to find her best friend, you may just find yourself believing in malevolent mirrors, yetis, talking reindeer, and snow chickens!

Blizzards can come at any moment, so strap on some snowshoes and get ready to discover what it takes to overcome chilling obstacles, keep resilience alive, and melt down THE SNOW QUEENS’s icy walls.