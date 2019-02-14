Akron Chamber hosts Trivia Night fundraiser

By Julie Ann Madden

Enjoy playing games?

Especially trivia contests?

Then be sure to sign up for the Akron Area Chamber of Commerce’s Trivia Night, which is set for 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Akron Golf Course.

Participants can register teams of six or individuals can sign up and form teams that night. Spectators are welcome, too.

Pre-registration is requested but not required. The cost is $15 per person if pre-registered by Feb. 20, but beginning Feb. 21, the admission charge goes to $20 per person. Players can also enter the game until it begins.

Trivia Night is designed for all from age 21 through 101, said Akron Area Chamber of Commerce President Jennie Roed, noting the fundraising event’s purpose is two-fold. First it’s to raise funds for the Second Annual Fourth of July Bash, and the second is to bring another fun activity to Akron.

“It’s not just pop culture trivia,” she said. “There is a little bit of this and a little bit of that — something for everyone.”

The trivia game begins with seven rounds of 10 questions each, explained Roed. Then comes the final question and even a tie-breaker question if needed to determine the winning team which receives a prize. Participants can also purchase $5 mulligans if they answer a question incorrectly and want a second chance. Other rules will be announced before the game begins.

In addition to playing trivia, there will be other games at which Trivia Night attendees can try their luck.

The evening will also include a popcorn bar, food and a cash bar.

“Come, spend your money,” said Roed. “This is the first time a Trivia Night has been tried in Akron and if it goes good and people show interest, there will be more.”

Contact Jennie roed at Thorson Drug for more information.