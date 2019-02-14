Senior Spotlight

￼Layfe

Henke

By: Shaylee Siebens

Layfe Henke was born March 29, 2000, to Charles Henke and Robin Fitzgerald.

Layfe’s pastimes include playing Pokemon games, gaming in general, drawing, watching YouTube, and watching anime.

While Layfe does not participate in any high school activities, his favorite activities are playing video games and esports, which includes Mario Kart.

His favorite movies are “The Terminator,” and “any Pokemon movies”.

Layfe’s favorite childhood memories are liking Pikachu, getting Pokemon Heartgold for his birthday, watching Spongebob, and breaking 5 Nintendo DS’s.

His most memorable moments were first playing the Nintendo 64. When he first started collecting NES games at the age of 14, getting new Pokemon games when it comes out and completing the Pokedex which took him “over a decade”.

When he was a child he saw himself becoming a soldier or a programmer. He says he does not want to be either of these anymore because becoming a programmer is to confusing and a soldier is “certain death for me.”

Layfe’s most embarrassing moments were when he fractured his ankle and “being interested in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’.”

If Layfe could have of went back in life to do something he would collect Pokemon cards in the 2000’s.

His greatest achievement is completing the entire Pokedex in one of his Pokemon games, all 719 Pokemon which took him from 2014 to 2018 to compete it “it’s extremely hard.”

His excuse for not turning in his homework in on time is that he was “too lazy to care, maybe to busy watching anime.”

His reason for being tardy is that it wasn’t his fault.

After high school, Layfe’s goals are to become a YouTuber, write stories, collect games, and continue to collect Pokemon cards.

The things he liked most about high school are shop class because he “makes shelves, signs, and such”, American History, and drawing.

His favorite saying is, “A delayed game is eventually good, a bad game is bad forever,” by Shigera Miyamoto.

The person that inspired Layfe the most was Hidea Kajima, as she inspired him to write stories, and Shigera Miyamota, who inspired his interest in gaming.

The advice he would give to underclassmen is “Just do it! Give up and fail if you’re too lazy, fool.”