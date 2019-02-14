Question Of The Week

By: Hailey Wait

Students and staff of Akron-Westfield were recently asked, “Should children receive an allowance? Why or why not?”

The majority of responses received from Akron-Westfield believe that children should receive an allowance, especially if they do chores. However, there are some people that believe children should not receive an allowance.

Jacob Hankins and Cameron Moore believe that having an allowance allows children to learn how to save their money and pay for things.

Parker Britton, Mrs. Julie Bundy, and Mr. Mike Allner agreed that if children complete their chores they should receive an allowance.

Sydney Parks and Matthew Nielsen said that receiving an allowance for chores teaches children to work for their money.

Quentin Easton believes that children should “get a real job” rather than getting an allowance.

Gage Pickell also said no because “they shouldn’t need to be paid for responsibilities they have to do.”