MS Girls Basketball Teams Continue to Battle

By: Hailey Wait

On Thursday, January 24, the seventh and eighth grade girls’ basketball teams played MMC-RU.

The 7th grade won 18-16, with Emma Rolfes led the team with ten points. Annie Newton and Julia Britton each had four points.

The 8th grade lost 35-22. Katie Johnson led the team with nine points. Alyssa Nemesio scored six points, Alexa Swoyer added four points, Ryenn Beavers scored two points, and Mikenna Fairbanks added one point.

By: Shaylee Siebens

The middle school girls’ basketball teams played the Hinton Blackhawks on February 4, in Akron.

The 7th grade team lost 39-20. Leading scorers was Emma Rolfes scoring eight points, followed by Alivia Fegley who scored six points. Josie Smith had three points and Julia Britton scored one.

The 8th grade team lost their game 40-20. The leading scorer was Katie Johnson with nine points, followed by McKenna Fairbanks who made five points, Alyssa Nemesio scored four points and Lauren Saathoff made two points.

By: Shaylee Siebens

On January 31, the A-W middle school girls’ basketball teams hosted Remsen Saint Mary’s.

The 7th graders lost 43-7. Akron’s leading scorers were Julia Britton with four points followed by Alivia Fegley added two points and Mandolin Young made her free throw.

The 8th grade team lost their game 53-15. Akron’s leading scorer was Katie Johnson with seven points, followed by Alyssa Nemesio who scored four points. Natalie Olson made one basket for two points and Alexa Swoyer and Sarah Toben both scored one point.

By: Lilly Stabe

On Thursday, January 28, the middle school girls’ basketball teams traveled to Le Mars to face Gehlen Catholic.

The 7th grade girls lost to Gehlen 45-10. Emma Rolfes led the team with 4 points. Annie Newton, Julia Britton, and Emmalee Baker each had two points.

The 8th grade girls beat Gehlen 34-31. Alyssa Nemesio led the team with 12 points. Katie Johnson added 11 points, Natalie Olson and Alexa Swoyer each scored 4 points, and Ryenn Beavers scored 1 point.