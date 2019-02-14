Jazz Choirs Compete At State Vocal Jazz Contest

By: Nash Lininger

Akron-Westfield sent two high school jazz choirs to Storm Lake on Monday, February 4, to compete in a State Vocal Jazz Contest.

Jazz 2 performed three songs: “You’d be so Nice to Come Home To”, “Georgia”, and “Somewhere Beyond the Sea”. Sopranos include Raileigh Edwards, Kenna Van Eldik, Sydney Parks, Cassie Miller, and Emmalee Wilken. Altos include Hannah Schwartz, Nola Schierling, Sophie Knuth, and Hannah Everingham. Tenors include Nathan Varns, Matthew Nielsen, Landon Schuknecht, and Jader Briggs. Basses include Sam Phillips, Jackson Newton, Sam Mullinix, and Sean Steffen. They received an overall rating of 2 from the three judges.

Jazz 1 also performed three songs: “Old Devil Moon”, “Since I Fell for You”, and “Man in the Mirror”. Sopranos include Kailee Tucker, Natalie Toben, Tori Nemesio, and Megan Swancutt. Altos include Emma Martinac, Emme Rolfes, Hope Hasenbank, and Sarah Ritz. Tenors include Brendan Kroksh, Jack Anderson, Daytona Foley, and Kyle Welch. Basses include Cameron Schroeder, Nash Lininger, Aaron Hartman, and Justin Ford. They received an overall 1 rating from their judges.